Schnexnayder Joins Fidelity Bank Board of Directors

NEW ORLEANS – Fidelity Bank’s Board of Directors elected the bank’s retiring Chief Human Resources Officer Todd Schnexnayder as its newest director. A St. John Parish native and current Baton Rouge resident, Schnexnayder has led Fidelity’s human resources division since 2016, and he is scheduled to be inducted into the LSU Alumni Association’s “Hall of Distinction” on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

Schnexnayder, who prior to Fidelity held high-level positions at Blue Cross, Pan American Life Insurance and the Metropolitan Developmental Center, is a graduate of LSU in Baton Rouge as well as Harvard’s Business School.

Schnexnayder is a key player in the Capitol business, community and philanthropic circles serving on the National Board of Volunteers of America, the Board of the Baton Rouge Rotary Club, and the Advisory Council of LSU’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences.