Schmidt Earns Award from Brightway Insurance

HARAHAN, La. — Brightway Insurance has presented Chris Schmidt with the Southwest Region Sales Leader award. Schmidt is the owner of Brightway, The Schmidt Family Agency with locations in Harahan; Pace, Fla.; and Fort Mill, S.C. The award goes to the agency owner in the region who sold the most new property/casualty business policies in the year. This is the second year in a row Schmidt has earned this prestigious award.

“I look forward to this time each year when we recognize our top Agents,” said Brightway President and CEO Michael Miller. “Congratulations to Chris on his achievements. We’re thrilled to see our owners thrive with the holistic system of support Brightway provides.”