Scariano Wholesale Foods Announces $10 Million Project in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards and Scariano Wholesale Foods CEO Jay Scariano III announced a $10 million expansion of the wholesale food distribution facility near Hammond. The project will improve transportation, access and logistics at the site while creating 20 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $42,000 plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the expansion will result in an additional 27 new indirect jobs, for a total of 47 new jobs in Tangipahoa Parish and surrounding areas.

Scariano Wholesale Foods will retain 81 existing jobs with the expansion, which will include installation of a new fueling station for its distribution fleet. The project also will provide a cold-storage addition; expansion of the loading dock and warehouse; improved road access; and new parking for employee vehicles and distribution trucks.

“A welcoming business climate means state, parish and local leaders are helping companies improve their business performance and bring new career opportunities to our people,” Gov. Edwards said. “This is precisely what we are seeing with Scariano Wholesale Foods. Louisiana is proud to support the company’s growth, and we congratulate Jay and his entire team on this exciting new phase in the company’s history.”

Located in the Baptist community west of Hammond, Scariano Wholesale Foods plans to increase efficiency for all incoming and outgoing transportation with the new investment. Better infrastructure on-site should aid expansion of the company’s freezer and warehouse capacity and also improve safety and efficiency for drivers.

“This project and past projects have allowed our company to expand our workforce and continue our reliable service to our customers,” Jay Scariano said. “We are extremely grateful to our customers, employees and vendors for their continued faith in the Scariano business model. Our continued partnership with the State of Louisiana and Tangipahoa Parish have been critical to our success and the success of our employees. We look forward to many years of continued success with our state and parish partners.”

Founded in 1930, Scariano Wholesale is celebrating 90 years of serving customers along the Gulf Coast. The family-owned company specializes in the delivery of pork, beef, poultry, seafood and more. The company has more than 1,200 customers across the Gulf Coast, with a territory spanning from eastern Texas to the Florida Panhandle.

LED began working with Scariano Wholesale Foods on a potential expansion project in January 2019. To facilitate the expansion, the State of Louisiana offered the company a performance-based $250,000 Economic Development Award Program incentive to support the road infrastructure improvements.





