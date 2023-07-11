Scallion Returns to Lead Beacon Behavioral’s Lacombe Location

LACOMBE, La. — Jessika Scallion is returning to the role of administrator at Beacon Behavioral Hospital – Northshore. She is a licensed professional counselor with more than 26 years of experience in the mental health field.

“With over 15 years of experience in behavioral health administration, Jessika has a wide range of experience working with diverse populations,” said a hospital spokesperson. “Her passion, however, is serving the senior community, where she has found great fulfillment throughout her career. Notably, from 2011 to 2019, she played a pivotal role as the administrator responsible for the successful opening of Beacon Behavioral Hospital – Northshore in 2015.”