Scalise Provides COVID-19 Update

WASHINGTON, D.C. – From the office of Congressman Steve Scalise:

Paycheck Protection Program Updates

The bipartisan Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is already working for American workers and small businesses:

Over 1 million PPP loans have been approved

Nearly 4,500 lenders have participated

$242 billion of $350 billion in funding has already been used

With funds set to be exhausted by the end of the week, the Paycheck Protection Program needs additional funding ASAP. Congress must continue to work together to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program so that every small business seeking assistance can stay afloat. Click here to watch my interview with Fox News where I discuss the need to provide additional relief to American businesses and workers immediately.

Economic Impact Payment Updates

The IRS is focused on distributing Economic Impact Payments as soon as possible. It is important to remember that most people do NOT need to take any action. The IRS will post updates on the direct relief payments made available by the CARES Act here. Please continue to check the website for updates instead of calling the IRS.

Click here to see if you are eligible for the Economic Impact Payment.

Information for Non-Filers:

The Treasury Department and the IRS launched a new web tool allowing quick registration for Economic Impact Payments for those who don’t normally file a tax return. The non-filer tool provides a free and easy option designed for people who don’t have a return filing obligation, including those with too little income to file. The feature is available here: Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here.

You should use this application if:

You did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return because your gross income was under $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples). This includes people who had no income.

You weren’t required to file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return for other reasons

Information for Filers:

Use the “Get My Payment” application (coming mid-April) to:

Check your payment status

Confirm your payment type: direct deposit or check

Enter your bank account information for direct deposit if the IRS doesn’t have your direct deposit information and the IRS hasn’t sent your payment yet

Updated Information for State and Local Governments

This week, the Treasury Department launched a web portal to allow eligible State, local, and tribal governments to receive payments to help offset the costs of their response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Click here to visit the web portal.

Click here for additional information from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for State and Local Governments

Community Updates and Good News of the Week

