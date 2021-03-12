SBEDF Selected as AmeriCorps VISTA Partner

CHALMETTE, La. – St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation is proud to announce its acceptance into the AmeriCorps Volunteer in Service to America program. SBEDF said this relationship will enhance the organization’s ability to “catalyze positive improvements throughout St. Bernard.” SBEDF is only the second St. Bernard Parish institution to partner with AmeriCorps VISTA, following in the footsteps of Nunez Community College.

Founded in 1965, the AmeriCorps VISTA provides opportunities for Americans 18 years or older from a diverse range of backgrounds to dedicate their time to a year of full-time service with an organization to create or expand nonprofit programs designed to empower communities. SBEDF’s VISTA member will serve a crucial role in grant-writing and development for both the organization and St. Bernard Parish overall. This work in securing funding for infrastructure and quality of life improvements, along with other projects, will help further SBEDF’s mission of creating and retaining jobs, building prosperity, and improving quality of life in the parish.

“After an incredibly intensive application and interview period, we are ecstatic to officially partner with AmeriCorps VISTA in expanding our impact in St. Bernard Parish,” said Meaghan McCormack, executive director of SBEDF. “We serve the future of our community members. Our team cannot wait to see the projects that stem from this relationship.”

Learn more about the AmeriCorps VISTA program at https://americorps.gov/partner/how-it-works/americorps-vista.