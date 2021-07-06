SBEDF Announces First Small Business Matters Summit

CHALMETTE, La. (press release) – The St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation has announced a new, one-day experience for small business owners and employees looking to become aware of and leverage future opportunities in the pipeline for St. Bernard Parish: Small Business Matters. The program will include a dynamic lineup of local partners and speakers, from business consultants to workforce developers, all looking to help bring St. Bernard and regional small businesses into a future period of growth and prosperity.

As St. Bernard Parish looks ahead to a period of economic development projects and potential, local leaders see it as crucial to ensure local businesses and residents have the resources and education needed to benefit. “SBEDF prides itself on creating a strong, healthy business climate in our parish,” said Meaghan McCormack, Executive Director of SBEDF. “We see it as our duty to ensure the businesses that make up our community are not only informed of what the future may look like but also positioned to bid on the opportunities that come with large economic development projects. Our Small Business Matters Summit gives us a direct avenue to begin achieving this outcome.”

The Small Business Matters Summit includes a plethora of speakers from throughout Greater New Orleans with experience in a variety of subject matters.

“Each speaker has been selected due to the specific impact they have on small businesses throughout the region,” added Rachel Nunez, SBEDF Board Member. Nunez, who played a crucial role in planning the event, added that she “cannot wait to see the cohesion and opportunity this summit is able to create for St. Bernard’s business community.”

The Small Business Matters Summit will take place on Thursday, July 22nd at Nunez Community College’s Arts, Science, and Technology Building located at 3710 Paris Rd in Chalmette. The event will run from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM and conclude with an hour for networking. Light snacks and refreshments will be included.

Registration is free and required for attendance.

Click here to register and for more information.