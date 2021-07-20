SBA to Host July 22 Business Development Webinar

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – SBA has created Ascent and packed it with in-depth information to help grow your business. Come and explore the journeys with excursions that will help you apply growth practices to your business. Ascent is divided into major topics called Journeys, developed by experts in entrepreneurship. Choose any journey to start, skip the ones you already know. Within each Journey, you’ll find Excursions with the tools you need to master a topic. Each excursion includes a time estimate for completion. You’re the boss of when and how to apply these tools to your business.

You’re invited to join the SBA team on July 22 at 9 a.m. to learn more about this valuable resource and explore the platform.

FREE and open to the public.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/business-development-webinar-ascent-tickets-162096171011.