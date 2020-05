NEW ORLEANS – A representative from the Small Business Administration will answer questions during a Zoom meeting. More details from the SBA:

Restarting your Business with EIDL/PPP compliance

– SBA Disaster Assistance Loan (April 12th Tornado)

Thursday, May 28, 2020 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM Central

Location: ZOOM

Register in advance at

https://www2.lsbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=9400055

Hosted by Louisiana Small Business Development Center at ULM