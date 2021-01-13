SBA Lauches Digital Platform for Women Business Owners

NEW ORLEANS – The Small Business Administration has announced the debut of Ascent, an interactive digital platform “packed with resources women business owners need to set, and achieve, their business goals.” Ascent is designed for the “missing middle” — growth-oriented women entrepreneurs who are beyond the start-up phase and already generating revenue yet looking to grow and scale.

The SBA said that Ascent can help business owners elevate their business with research-backed tips and strategies. Users can examine both internal (strengths and weaknesses) and external factors (opportunities and threats) that may have arisen because of COVID-19 to help set up a comprehensive recovery strategy.

