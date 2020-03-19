SBA Disaster Loans for Coronavirus Impact Are Now Available

WASHINGTON, D.C. – From the communications office of House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.):

“Today’s action by the SBA to approve Louisiana’s disaster assistance application will provide critical assistance to the small businesses across our state as they are being impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak. I have been listening to small businesses throughout Southeast Louisiana to get critical input on the best ways Congress can help them stay afloat and get back up and running when this crisis is over. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and I will continue working with our federal, state, and local officials to provide relief to them and their employees as this crisis continues.”

Those interested in applying can do so by visiting the SBA’s website here.





Comments

comments