Sazerac House Winner of 2 “Icons of Whisky” Awards 

NEW ORLEANS – The Sazerac House has been recognized for its unique visitor experience and exceptional general manager during an online awards ceremony for the “Icons of Whisky, America.” The awards, which recognize excellence in the whisky industry across the United States, are presented by Whisky Magazine, which is the industry’s leading publication on the subject. Sazerac House won the “Visitor Attraction” category and General Manager Miguel Solorzano won “Visitor Attraction Manager.”

“In our first year of operation we have been so thrilled to welcome happy guests both in person at the Sazerac House and virtually through our tastings and events online,” said Solorzano. “We are honored to be recognized for the creativity and ingenuity represented in our visitor experience, and for the team we have created here to tell the story of New Orleans through our cocktails.”

The winners of the Icons of Whisky awards for America will go on to compete in the Icons of Whisky Global competition later this year.