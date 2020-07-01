Sazerac House Will Reopen to the Public on July 1

NEW ORLEANS – The Sazerac House said it will reopen to the public on July 1 with its signature tours, samples and traditions. The cocktail museum will add some “twists” to its normal operating guidelines to ensure the safety of its guests. In the initial phase of reopening, the Sazerac House will be open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Timed ticketing will allow for eight guests every 20 minutes, with a total of 112 guests each day. All tours will be guided by a Sazerac House staff member, and sanitation of each space will take place between each group. Masks will be required.

Admission to the Sazerac House will continue to be complimentary. Visit www.sazerachouse.com for more information.





