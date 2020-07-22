Sazerac House Offering Virtual Cocktail Classes through September

NEW ORLEANS – The Sazerac House is offering “Virtual Whiskey Walks” led by distiller David Bock and “Virtual Drink & Learn” sessions led by cocktail historian Elizabeth Pearce. Each session is complimentary, and includes step-by-step instruction on building signature cocktail recipes along with a historical lesson and discussions on whiskey distilling. During the Whiskey Walk, Bock will show guests around the Sazerac House distillery. During Pearce’s “Drink & Learn” sessions, meanwhile, guests will explore specific components of cocktails in depth.

The sessions are 45 minutes long and limited to 50 participants. Cocktail kits with the ingredients for each cocktail will be available for pre-order and curbside pickup at the Sazerac House, with 10% of proceeds going to benefit the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation.

Click here for the complete schedule and to register.





