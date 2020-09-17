Sazerac House Marks One Year of Tours, Tastings and Traditions

NEW ORLEANS – Rhiannon Enlil, Matt Ray and David Bock will host a cocktail-themed event titled Savor the Date from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 2. at the Sazerac House and online. The event will celebrate Sazerac House’s first year of preserving cocktail traditions and the spirited history of New Orleans. Savor the Date will include a VIP tour through the exhibits, exploration of the spirited history of New Orleans and music from Louisiana French pop band Sweet Crude. The event will open and close with a grand toast to a year of the Sazerac House. In addition, the Sazerac House will be donating $1 per visitor in the month of October to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation.

Highlights include:

A stroll through Coffeehouses and Apothecaries – w hile standing in a 3D projection of early New Orleans, learn about the origins of organized drinking in New Orleans at coffeehouses, and the medicinal side of spirits at the Apothecaries of the city.

Peychaud’s Bitters Experience – d ive deeper into the apothecaries with the Sazerac House Production team, learning about the ingredients that make up bitters and watching them be bottled and filtered at the Sazerac House’s on-site production facility.

The Storied Origins of Sazerac – m eet the cast of characters, from French landowners to New Orleans bar owners, that worked together to take the Sazerac Cocktail from cognac to the official cocktail of New Orleans.

The Art of the Sazerac Cocktail – m ore than a simple cocktail, the Sazerac is a New Orleans tradition. From the Herbsaint rinse to the muddled sugar cube, learn the techniques and rituals that make the Sazerac Cocktail so unique.

America’s First Spirit: History of Rum – l earn about the way Rum arrived to the United States, and how it has evolved throughout history to become a beloved spirit in the United States.

The Differences of Bourbon and Rye – f rom grain to glass, learn about how Bourbon and Rye whiskies are made and what makes them similar and different.

The Magic of the Barrel – f ollow the path of the barrel from tree to vessel for whiskey, and the steps that it takes to ensure the barrel is ready for the job of aging.