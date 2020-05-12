Sazerac House Launching Free Virtual Cocktail Workshop Series

NEW ORLEANS – From the Sazerac House:

The Sazerac House is now offering complimentary online Virtual Cocktail Workshops. These sessions follow the format of guided tastings, adapted for a physically distanced world.

Sazerac House experience team leaders Rhiannon Enlil and Matt Ray, both long-time New Orleans cocktail experts, will focus on one cocktail per session, giving guests the historical background of the drink and a hands-on demonstration, all the while taking questions via the chat box. Guests will learn everything from the first places that these cocktails were ever served to the type of ice best suited for them, all while mixing up their own and sipping simultaneously with cocktail enthusiasts around the world. The sessions are 45 minutes long, limited to 50 participants and cocktail kits with the ingredients for each cocktail will be available for pre-order and curbside pickup at the Sazerac House, with 10% of proceeds going to benefit the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation.

The represented cocktails and corresponding cocktail kits are:

May 13: Gold Rush

o Cocktail Kit ($25) Buffalo Trace Bourbon (750ml), lemons, honey syrup (2 oz.)

May 14: Planter’s Punch

o Cocktail Kit ($26): Myers’s Dark Rum (750ml), Peychaud’s Bitters (5 oz), limes and simple syrup (2 oz.)

May 15: The Sazerac

o Cocktail Kit ($66): Sazerac Rye (750ml), Herbsaint (750ml), Peychaud’s Bitters (5 oz.), lemons and sugar cubes

May 20: Old-Fashioned

o Cocktail Kit ($51): Sazerac Rye (750ml), Merchant’s Exchange Orange Bitters (5 oz.), Bittermens Transatlantic Modern Aromatic Bitters (5 oz.), orange and simple syrup (2 oz.)

May 21: Classic Daiquiri

o Cocktail Kit ($15): Cane Run Rum (750ml), limes and simple syrup (2 oz.)

May 22: The Sazerac

o Cocktail Kit ($66): Sazerac Rye (750ml), Herbsaint (750ml), Peychaud’s Bitters (5 oz.), lemons and sugar cubes

May 27: Mint Julep

o Cocktail Kit ($25): Buffalo Trace Bourbon (750ml), mint and simple syrup (2 oz.)

May 28: Sumatra Kula

o Cocktail Kit ($15): Cane Run Rum, limes, grapefruit, orange, mint and honey syrup (2 oz.)

May 29: The Sazerac

o Cocktail Kit ($66): Sazerac Rye (750ml), Herbsaint (750ml), Peychaud’s Bitters (5 oz.), lemons and sugar cubes

June 3: Ward 8

o Cocktail Kit ($27): Sazerac Rye (750ml), lemons, orange and grenadine.

June 4: Queen’s Park Swizzle

o Cocktail Kit ($51): Jung & Wulff Trinidad Rum (750ml), Peychaud’s Bitters (5 oz.), limes, mint and simple syrup (2 oz.)

June 5: The Sazerac

Cocktail Kit ($66): Sazerac Rye (750ml), Herbsaint (750ml), Peychaud’s Bitters (5 oz.), lemons and sugar cubes

If guests are looking to purchase additional spirits, or are searching for their favorite bottle of a spirit not included in cocktail kits, they can visit https://store.sazerachouse.com/curbside-pick-up.html and order additional bottles of spirits, bottled cocktails and bitters for curbside pickup. Due to state and city regulations, cocktail kits cannot be shipped and are for curbside pickup only.

Where: Registration is required and is online at https://www.sazerachouse.com/events/. All Virtual Cocktail Workshops will take place online via Web-Ex and Facebook Live, and guests will receive an emailed link with login instructions following registration.

When: The Sazerac House Virtual Cocktail workshops begin on Friday, May 8. All workshops will be held at 5:00 pm Central Time. The individual classes are:

May 13: Gold Rush

May 14: Planter’s Punch

May 15: The Sazerac

May 20: Old-Fashioned

May 21: Classic Daiquiri

May 22: The Sazerac

May 27: Mint Julep

May 28: Sumatra Kula

May 29: The Sazerac

June 3: Ward 8

June 4: Queen’s Park Swizzle

June 5: The Sazerac

Why: During this time of physical distancing, the Sazerac House is sharing its expertise to create virtual cocktail gatherings that engage cocktail enthusiasts, giving them the knowledge and tricks of the trade they would traditionally get from visiting the Sazerac House in person.

In addition, 10% of the proceeds from the sales of the cocktail kits will go to support the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, which was founded in 2006 and works to strengthen Louisiana’s hospitality industry through support of individuals within the community. They operate grant programs that provide support for hospitality and culinary education programs and provide financial assistance to people in the hospitality industry during times of crisis.

How: To sign up for the virtual cocktail classes, visit https://www.sazerachouse.com/events/. Registration is limited to 50 guests, and is first come, first served.

For corresponding cocktail kits, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeySoZKVWHQOipIRqRQBTOoqwymWnVMKRVn0QUXd_MDDnz7Sw/viewform

Cocktail Kit orders must be received 24 hours before the corresponding workshop, and orders can be picked up 10:00am-4:00pm on the day of the workshop. At pickup, social distancing requirements will be followed, including 6-foot-spacing in the waiting area, personal protective equipment for the Sazerac House team and an acrylic shield between the street and the Sazerac House team member.

Sazerac House is also offering curbside pickup of many of its spirits, bottled cocktails and bitters. The full list and online ordering is available here: https://store.sazerachouse.com/curbside-pick-up.html Due to state and city regulations, cocktail kits cannot be shipped and are for curbside pickup only.