Sazerac Buys Ireland’s Lough Gill Distillery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Sazerac Company has purchased Hazelwood Demesne Limited, owner of the Ireland’s Lough Gill Distillery. One of the world’s largest distilled spirits companies, Sazerac is headquartered in Metairie although its principal offices are in Louisville. Its brands include Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Paddy Irish Whiskey, Michael Collins Irish Whiskey, Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon and Southern Comfort.

Sazerac said it will develop Lough Gill’s 100-plus acre site to create a whiskey facility and visitor attraction. It plans to increase the distillery’s capacity, add warehousing capacity and expand production and bottling lines. As part of the acquisition, Sazerac will continue the development of the Athrú brand.

“With its rich history of distilling and storytelling, Ireland is an ideal homeplace for our whiskey business to flourish,” said Mark Brown, president and chief executive officer of Sazerac, in a press release. “In particular, the history of the Lough Gill Distillery, dating back to the 18th century, will be an integral keystone in the restoration and storytelling of this site. We look forward to preserving the history, delighting our future visitors by the stories we share, and further expanding the growth opportunities for Paddy, Michael Collins and Athrú Whiskeys.”

Lough Gill Distillery has also announced that former Bushmills master blender Helen Mulholland has joined its team.