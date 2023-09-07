Sazerac Bar Wins Best Hotel Bar in USA Today’s 10Best Poll

NEW ORLEANS – The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel’s Sazerac Bar was named the Best Hotel Bar in America for the sixth year in a row by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings. Selected by voters across the country, the 10 best hotel bars in the United States are recognized for both their drinks and their atmosphere.

The Sazerac Bar has welcomed guests for decades.

“The Sazerac Bar has always encapsulated everything we love about New Orleans, full of local charm and culture,” said Tod Chambers, general manager of the Roosevelt Hotel. “Down here, we’ve always known it to be the best bar around, and it’s gratifying to receive confirmation that so many others feel the same way about us.”

Each year, the hotel hosts a celebratory reenactment of the Stormin’ of the Sazerac, the day a group of women “stormed” the landmark bar in September 1949, demanding equality, and a stiff drink, at a time when women were only allowed in bars on Mardi Gras Day.

Located on the first floor of the Roosevelt New Orleans, the Sazerac Bar features African Walnut panels and WPA-era murals depicting New Orleans life in the early 20th century.

The Sazerac’s menu features cocktails — like the namesake Sazerac and the Ramos Gin Fizz — along with whiskey selections from the bar’s barrel program, wines and beers, and a list of Cognacs and other liquors.