Satsuma Realtors Presents ‘Building by Boiling’

NEW ORLEANS — Satsuma Realtors has announced the launch of its inaugural fundraiser event “Building by Boiling.” The crawfish cook-off will benefit Home by Hand, a New Orleans nonprofit that works to provide pathways to homeownership for low- and moderate-income New Orleanians. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 9 at NOLA Brewing Co., 3001 Tchoupitoulas St.

More than a dozen teams will be competing for three different titles: judges’ favorite (with a double-blind judging panel), biggest fundraiser, and Belle of the Boil (fan favorite). Celebrity judges include Rob Krieger from FOX 8 NOLA, Jalence Isles, founder of Where Black Nola Eats, and Anh Luu, former Chopped contestant and head chef of Bywater Brew Pub. Along with all-you-can-eat crawfish, NOLA Brewing Co. will be bringing back its specialty beer “Boil Advisory”, a signature Crawfish Boil Blonde Ale made with Zatarain’s liquid crab boil.

The event will have live entertainment all day. The Quickening performs from 11a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Honey Island Swamp Band from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.. Additionally, there will be a raffle, a silent auction, and a live auction for audiences to enjoy.

The Event’s goal is to raise $15,000, which will provide new, Energy Star appliances for three Home by Hand families.

As experts in the New Orleans real estate space, it was a natural fit for Satsuma Realtors to partner with an organization dedicated to making homeownership attainable and achievable. Home by Hand’s mission to provide stable, secure, and safe housing for low-moderate income New Orleanians is as pertinent as ever due to the current housing crisis. Satsuma Realtors is proud to support Home by Hand as they continue creating pathways to homeownership, prevent displacement, and build generational wealth while narrowing the racial wealth gap.

More information: www.homebyhand.org