Satsuma Real Estate Hosts Annual ‘Building by Boiling’ Fundraiser

NEW ORLEANS – Satsuma Real Estate will host its annual “Building by Boiling” fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at NOLA Brewing. The crawfish competition will benefit People’s Housing+, a New Orleans-based nonprofit committed to “providing pathways to homeownership for low-and-moderate income New Orleanians.”

The event will feature music from Da Truth Brass Band and Sweet Crude along with a raffle, silent auction and a live auction. Celebrity judges include former New Orleans Saint Garrett Hartley; Caitlin Carney, owner of Seafood Sally’s and Marjie’s Grill; Malik Mingo of WWL TV; and local content creators Brian Maurice (@EatingNOLA) and Brittany Nicholas (@whatspoppinnola).

“We want everyone to be able to afford their own home in New Orleans, so it’s a natural fit for Satsuma Real Estate to partner with an organization like People’s Housing +, which is dedicated to making homeownership attainable and achievable,” said Satsuma Real Estate Partner Josh Fogarty. “Their mission to provide stable, secure, and safe housing for low-moderate income New Orleanians is critical for helping to solve the current affordable housing crisis. We’re proud to partner with them as they continue creating pathways to homeownership, preventing displacement, and building generational wealth while narrowing the racial wealth gap.”

Tickets are available for purchase online in advance for $50 and at the door for $65.