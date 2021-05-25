SASSO is Top Louisiana Agency in Healthcare Advertising Awards

BATON ROUGE, La (press release) – SASSO Agency has been honored as the winner of ten Healthcare Advertising Awards, the highest recognized agency in Louisiana, and the only agency honored in the Baton Rouge area. Their winning work includes Louisiana’s largest-ever flu vaccination campaign for the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), branding and marketing collateral for eQHealth Solutions’ eQHealth AdviseWell, and a print and digital campaign featured in Neonatology Today for PediNotes.

In the 38th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards, SASSO received the following accolades:

Gold Awards

– Health Promotion Program: LDH Flu Campaign

– Total Public Relations Campaign: LDH Flu Campaign

– Magazine Advertising (Series): PediNotes Neonatology Today Ads

Silver Awards

– Outdoor: LDH Flu Campaign

Bronze Awards

– Integrated Marketing Campaign: LDH Flu Campaign

– Online Display Ad: LDH Flu Campaign Digital Display

Merit Awards

– Brochure: eQHealth AdviseWell

– Logo/Letterhead Design: eQHealth AdviseWell

– Digital Video Ad (less than 2 minutes): LDH Flu Campaign :30

– Social Media Content: LDH Flu Campaign

Winning work can be viewed on SASSO Agency’s website.

“Our team is honored to be recognized in the 38th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards,” said Stan Levy, Founder and CEO of SASSO. “We work with a variety of clients in the healthcare industry on projects ranging from full brand development, research and consumer strategy, creative campaigns and media placement, digital marketing and social media management, public relations, and more. While we are thrilled to announce these awards, we look forward to creating more impactful work for our clients in the healthcare industry and numerous other spaces.”

As one of the oldest, largest, and most widely respected healthcare advertising award competitions, The Healthcare Advertising Awards receives thousands of entries each year. A national panel of judges reviews all entries to assess their creativity, quality, message effectiveness, consumer appeal, graphic design, and overall impact to determine the most award- worthy work.