Sarah Guidry Joins Kean Miller

NEW ORLEANS — Law firm Kean Miller has announced the addition of Sarah Guidry, who will focus her practice on business, corporate, real estate, and hospitality industry matters.

Guidry earned her J.D. and certificate in civil law from the Tulane University School of Law in 2022. She earned her B.A. in sociology from Louisiana State University.

Kean Miller has nearly 200 attorneys spread across eight offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Houston and the Woodlands. The four-decade-old firm is consistently named to the National Law Journal’s NLJ 500 and the Law 360 Top 400 lists. It is Mansfield 5.0 certified for its diversity efforts.