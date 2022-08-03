Sandra Lombana Lindquist Elected to ACCE Board

Sandra Lombana Lindquist elected to board of directors for Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (Photo Courtesy of New Orleans Chamber)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Sandra Lombana Lindquist, president & CEO of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, has been elected to serve on the board of directors for ACCE, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, an association of over 9,000 professionals who work for and with more than 1,600 chambers of commerce.

Members of ACCE’s board of directors represent more than 50 organizations, including many of the world’s largest and most influential regional chambers of commerce.

“We are pleased to welcome Sandra Lindquist to the ACCE Board of Directors,” said Sheree Anne Kelly, president & CEO of ACCE. “She joins the organization’s volunteer leadership at a time when the role of chambers of commerce has never been more critical. As our members’ communities and regions emerge from the pandemic and focus on economic recovery, Sandra’s expertise and leadership will contribute to achieving meaningful change, continued economic recovery and more equitable prosperity.”

Lindquist has more than 25 years of experience in economic and community development in the New Orleans region. She earned her BA from the University of Texas and has a master’s degree from Tulane University. In 2016, Lindquist represented the New Orleans Chamber in Leadership Louisiana and graduated from Delgado’s Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program.

The mission of ACCE is to support and develop chamber professionals to lead businesses and their communities. ACCE identifies and analyzes trends affecting communities, shares best practices, and develops benchmarking studies, in addition to providing other tools to help chamber leaders manage and improve operations at their organization to achieve the highest impact in their communities.