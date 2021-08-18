Sam Hurley Joins Urban Properties

NEW ORLEANS – Urban Properties Real Estate, a commercial brokerage, property management and development firm, has announced the addition of Sam Hurley to its team.

As a licensed real estate agent, Hurley will assist in generating leads for the brokerage team and work directly with team members on facilitating those deals. In addition to his brokerage work, Hurley will assist in fundraising efforts for the Urban Venture Fund, an in-house development fund seeking to raise $25 million. He will also assist with special projects from the property management and project management service arms of the firm.

“We are excited to welcome Sam to our rapidly growing team,” said Michael Bucher, Urban Properties partner and director of project management. “Sam’s entrepreneurial acumen and background in finance will enable him to support various initiatives across our real estate platforms.”

Most recently, Hurley was an operations specialist with Levelset, a local tech startup in New Orleans. The New Orleans native attended Tulane University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in finance and management with a specialization in entrepreneurship. He was also a member of the Tulane football team.