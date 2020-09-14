Salvation Army Preparing for Sally

NEW ORLEANS – The Salvation Army is preparing for a major emergency disaster response for the second time in less than a month as Tropical Storm Sally threatens the gulf coast—even as active Hurricane Laura relief continues.

“The New Orleans Salvation Army is readying its emergency disaster services team and canteen,” according to Major Christopher Thornhill, New Orleans area commander. “Should the need arise, we will deploy with hot meals and drinks to help those who are assessing the damage and the first responders aiding on the ground.”

The best way to support the disaster work of the Salvation Army is by making a financial donation at www.helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY. For the latest emergency disaster services news from the Salvation Army, please go to www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

As natural disasters can increase mental stress, the Salvation Army’s emotional and spiritual care HOPEline remains available. Anyone needing a caring listener – whether because of natural disaster, COVID-19, or the stress of life in general – can call 844-458-HOPE (4673) for support. HOPEline hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. CDT seven days a week.