Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans Helps Laura Victims

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Salvation Army said it has boots on the ground in Calcasieu Parish. To date, the New Orleans Area Command has one three-man team deployed with another to follow in the next coming week. The local Salvation Army is working with 33 other Salvation Army Canteens and mobile feeding units to feed the victims of the devastating hurricane. Since meals and hydration services commenced, the Salvation Army has collectively served over 71,000 meals to those in the impacted area.

As natural disasters can increase mental stress, the Salvation Army’s Emotional and Spiritual Care HOPEline remains available. Anyone needing a caring listener – whether because of natural disaster, COVID-19, or the stress of life in general – can call 844-458-HOPE (4673) for support. HOPEline hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. CDT, seven days a week. For the latest emergency disaster services and news from the Salvation Army, follow the social feed on Twitter at @salarmyeds or visit disaster.salvationarmyusa.org. To donate to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts, visit HelpSalvationArmy.org.