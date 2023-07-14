Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans Announces New Leadership

NEW ORLEANS – Ed and Carla Binnix will now oversee all operations at the Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans Area Command, which includes providing services to a seven-parish area. They come from Panama City, Fla., where they developed expertise in emergency disaster services.

They will oversee the operations of the Center of Hope, an overnight shelter for men, women and children facing homelessness, and the New Orleans Citadel Corps, which is the Salvation Army church. The Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans also serves the parishes of Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany.

“Little did we know in 2021, following Hurricane Ida, that we would return to New Orleans as commanders,” said Carla Binnix. “Major Ed and I are eager to get out in the community and continue to do the great work of the Salvation Army.”