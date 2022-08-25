Salvation Army: Last-Minute Donations Allow Weekly Food Pantry to Continue

Earlier this week, the Salvation Army food pantry was running low on supplies.

NEW ORLEANS – Earlier this week, the Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans announced it was facing a “dire food shortage” in its community food pantry. A spokesperson said that a significant uptick in requests for help and a decrease in food and financial donations nearly emptied the shelves that dozens of families, individuals and seniors rely on to keep food on the table.

But what a difference a few days can make.

The nonprofit said that media coverage of the problem inspired several generous donations — and now the Aug. 25 pantry distribution will take place as originally planned.

Moving forward, the Salvation Army said it will continue to monitor its pantry supplies and provide as many goods as possible to those in need who are registered to receive food assistance.

Distribution starts at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug, 25 at the Salvation Army Center of Hope, 4526 S Claiborne Ave.