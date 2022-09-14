Salas and Gilmore Make Partner at Campo Architecture & Interior Design

L to R: Miriam Salas, John T. Campo Jr. and Mary Gilmore. (Photo by Zack Smith)

NEW ORLEANS — Miriam Salas and Mary Gilmore have joined John T. Campo Jr. as partners at Campo Architecture & Interior Design.

Founded in 1985, Campo is an award-winning firm specializing in historic tax credit, adaptive reuse hospitality design projects. The company has been expanding services beyond architecture and interior design, adding hospitality, real estate development, and ownership to its service offerings.

“We could not have reached the success we have today without Miriam and Mary’s dedication and hard work. They continue to be great mMentors to our staff, pushing them to higher standards and delivering exceptional projects,” said Campo.