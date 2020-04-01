Saints Setting Up Draft ‘War Room’ at Dixie Brewery

Peter Read Miller via AP

NEW ORLEANS – NFL.com reports that the Saints have built a “war room” at the new Dixie Brewery facility, owned by Saints owner Gayle Benson, to prepare for the April 23-25 NFL draft.

The team has been having small meetings there already and plans to work there during the actual draft event. Staff members will have their temperatures taken when the arrive and there will be a limited number of people allowed in the room. Some staff will participate remotely.

Eyebrows were raised last week when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the draft will not be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our staff is certainly mindful of the operational issues this presents,” said Goodell in a letter to NFL team owners. “Our top priority is putting in place procedures that allow all clubs to operate on a level playing field so that the draft is conducted in a way that is competitively fair to all clubs. All clubs should now be doing the necessary planning to conduct draft operations in a location outside of your facility, with a limited number of people present, and with sufficient technology resources to allow you to communicate internally, with other clubs, and with draft headquarters.”

Since physical and pre-draft visits have been banned, the Saints and other teams have been using FaceTime and other platforms to visit with prospects.





