Saints Players Thank Essential Workers

BATON ROUGE – The New Orleans Saints have partnered with nonprofit 19 Thanks to salute essential workers across Louisiana in a new online video starring three members of the Saints football team: offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, and linebacker Alex Anzalone.

The three players begin the video by saying they know Saints when they see them, and they’re everywhere in Louisiana. “We see them in our hospitals and clinics. We see them in our fire departments and police stations. They are stocking our shelves, delivering our meals, keeping us safe and protected.”

Anzalone, Rankins and Ramczyk then encourage everyone across Louisiana to join together on Tuesday, May 19 at 7 p.m. to make some noise, march in place and have a virtual second line of thanks for our front line workers. “We’re going to blast ‘When The Saints Go Marching In’ from every home,” Ramczyk says.

The New Orleans Saints are the latest in a growing list of 19 Thanks advocates from around the state. More than twenty-five musicians – including Branford Marsalis, Kix Brooks and Amanda Shaw – have submitted videos of their rendition of “When The Saints Go Marching In” to be featured in a 19-minute video tribute to essential workers in Louisiana on the night of May 19. The video will premiere at 7 p.m. on the 19 Thanks Facebook page.

Dozens of Louisiana celebrities and elected leaders have already endorsed the effort, including Gov. John Bel Edwards, Drew Brees, Senator John Kennedy, Congressman Garret Graves, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, former governors Edwin Edwards and Bobby Jindal. A variety of Louisiana businesses are supporting the statewide initiative including ExxonMobil, Entergy, BASF, Capital One, Regions, and Hancock Whitney.

Residents across Louisiana are invited to post notes, photos or videos of appreciation for their essential heroes and “Saints” on social media channels with #19Thanks throughout the month in preparation for the big event taking place on the 19 Thanks Facebook page on Tuesday, May 19 at 7 p.m.





