Saints, Pelicans Owner Benson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson looks on from the field during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in New Orleans. (Ryan Kang via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gayle Benson, the owner of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, has tested positive for COVID-19 but has not been hospitalized and has continued to work from home, a spokesman said Friday.

“She is progressing well and improving daily,” Greg Bensel, vice president of communications and broadcasting for both franchises, said in a text message to The Associated Press. “She has not missed a daily work call with Saints and Pelicans staff, nor has she missed an NBA or NFL owner call in recent days.”

The New Orleans Advocate first reported the 73-year-old Benson’s test result.

Benson, 73, took over as sole owner of both franchises when her husband, Tom Benson, died in March of 2018.

This past March, she donated $1 million to established a Community Assistance Fund to help respond to the effects of the spread of the coronavirus in the New Orleans area.

By the Associated Press