Saints Partner with UK-Based Digital Marketing Agency

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints have partnered with UK-based digital marketing agency Eleven Sports Media to create advertising opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses.

Eleven’s partnership model was established in the English Premier League before migrating to Major League Soccer and now the NFL.

“We’ve seen the success that Eleven has had in professional sports leagues around the world and we’re very proud to develop our own program with them right here in New Orleans,” said Matt Webb, VP of corporate partnerships at the New Orleans Saints, in a press release. “Small businesses are the heartbeat of our community, and our region is known for turning those small businesses into national powerhouse brands.”

“The Eleven model is all about providing the opportunity for small businesses to be associated and aligned with their local sports teams,” said Matt Cairns, founder and CEO of Eleven Sports Media. “It’s always particularly rewarding for Eleven when we can bring that value to communities that have suffered hardships over the years, and New Orleans is certainly in that bracket.”

Eleven Sports Media said it will deliver a small business program that would be too expensive and labor intensive for the team to manage on its own. Small businesses will have the opportunity to buy advertising at events and online.

“From the moment we spoke to the Saints, it was very clear that their team are passionate about delivering a program into their wider partnership structure that is completely focused on the small business community,” said Cairns. “We’re both very confident that we’ve put something in place that will deliver true value to small businesses in New Orleans.”