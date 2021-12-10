Saints’ Callaway Joins UnitedHealthcare to Distribute Coats

Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway and the UnitedHealthcare volunteer team at Village East Elementary School.

HOUMA, La. — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway joined UnitedHealthcare to hand out winter coats to nearly 400 students displaced and still facing challenges from Hurricane Ida. The event took place on Dec. 7 at Village East Elementary School in Houma.

The event was made possible by a $10,000 donation from UnitedHealthcare to the Dreambuilders Foundation. This donation is in addition to the company’s $1 million contribution to assist residents with immediate needs, as well as support longer-term recovery and rebuilding efforts.