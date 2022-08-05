Safe Schools Louisiana Announces App Deployment in Over 500 Schools

NEW ORLEANS – From Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans:

With recent coverage additions in Monroe, Zachary, Rapides, East Feliciana Parish, and Bossier Parish schools, the Safe Schools Louisiana Anonymous Reporting App now safeguards more than 500 schools across the state. The app and program are a complimentary resource for school communities that provide students the ability to anonymously communicate about a pressing school, criminal, or mental health concern.

Developed by Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Education and Louisiana State Police, the app has grown from a regional program to a statewide program in the last two years. Schools and districts may still sign up for deployment in the 2022-2023 academic year through the SafeSchoolsLA.com website. Training and school promotional materials for use of the app are also available for free once onboarding of the school or school system is complete which can be initiated in less than 48 hours.

The Safe Schools Louisiana Anonymous Reporting App works in partnership with Crimestoppers, Inc., local and regional law enforcement, social services, and designated school administrators to address each student’s anonymous concern (or “tip”) for appropriate action. Crimestoppers, Inc., has worked in schools within the Greater Metropolitan New Orleans area and River Parishes since 2006 and has a proven track record of providing crime prevention training and information gathering, including the original tip hotline.

Anonymous “tips” are monitored and received via the Safe Schools Louisiana App or via website submission. The P3 Campus platform is used in over 20,000 schools and by over 10 million students across the United States. Once vetted, the assigned representatives are immediately notified for engagement. When there is a life safety concern, the entire Safe School team is contacted for immediate response and intervention.

The app was endorsed by the Louisiana Department of Education, Louisiana State Police, and by the First Lady of Louisiana. Response to the app has been overwhelmingly positive from both students and administrators. During the 2021-2022 academic school year, students frequently reported bullying or cyberbullying (67 tips) of which the administrators had not been aware. 16 tips involving guns were received in that time as well as 10 tips regarding discussion of “planned school attacks.” Nonviolent tips such as suicidal thoughts or threats were also reported and immediately addressed.

Commentary from students frequently includes the ease with which a tip can be submitted and the lack of fear from being labeled a “snitch” for speaking to a teacher. The ability to stand up for others, whether it be against bullying, harassment, or suicidal thoughts, in a medium to which students are familiar is the key to the app’s success.