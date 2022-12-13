Saenger Theatre Hires New Director of Marketing

NEW ORLEANS — The Saenger Theatre has announced the addition of John Sartori as director of marketing for the Broadway in New Orleans series. Sartori was the marketing director of East Jefferson General Hospital and the Crescent City Classic before leaving the New Orleans market to live and work in Texas for the past year.

“John’s love of the Saenger Theatre, this series and his expertise make him a great addition to our efforts to have the most successful Broadway series in America,” said David Skinner, the Saenger’s general manager.

“Being able to deliver even greater experiences to long-time season ticket holders and first-time attendees alike is something that excites me,” said Sartori. “The venue itself is an experience, then add the quality of the productions we provide, and it really is one of New Orleans’ greatest gems.”

The Broadway in New Orleans series has been a recurring presence at the Saenger since it reopened after Hurricane Katrina. Upcoming shows include “How the Grinch Stole Christmas – the Musical,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Moulin Rouge!” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.”