Sadie Becnel Joins Louisiana Policy Institute for Children

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children recently welcomed Sadie Becnel as its government affairs director and general counsel. In this role, Becnel will use her background as legislative liaison for the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services to advocate for increased access to high-quality early care and education for Louisiana children and their families.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sadie to the team,” said Dr. Libbie Sonnier, executive director at LPIC. “Her years of experience as legislative liaison and staff attorney make her an important asset to our team.”

Becnel also worked as a staff attorney for the Louisiana House of Representatives. While working for the legislature, she translated policy into law by drafting numerous pieces of legislation and providing legal advice to lawmakers. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from LSU and her juris doctor degree from Southern University Law Center. She is licensed to practice law and is a registered lobbyist in Louisiana.

“I am looking forward to utilizing my legislative and legal background to further enhance the stellar team at LPIC,” said Becnel. “Advocating for Louisiana’s youngest learners is something that is near and dear to my heart, and through this position I am eager to see what we can do to increase high-quality early care and education for children across the state.”

For more information about Becnel and LPIC, visit policyinstitutela.org