Saba to Begin On-Premise Dining May 22

NEW ORLEANS – From Saba:

Saba restaurant will offer reduced occupancy, on-premise dining starting Friday, May 22.

The Saba team is following the CDC recommendations for sanitation, cleanliness and social distancing as well as the local and state guidelines for proper reopening in each phase. Additionally, the team has developed additional guidelines, whether guests are dining in or ordering curbside / delivery meals.

Additionally, Saba will offer the Outdoor Garden for guest dining. This tented outdoor space is decorated and inspired by Majda, a restaurant between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem that Alon + Emily favor. The Outdoor Garden offers ample space between tables, plants, twinkly lights + candlelight and more.

To start, Saba will be open the following days and times:

Friday, May 22, 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 23, noon – 9:00 p.m. (lunch through dinner)

Sunday, May 24, brunch 11: a.m. – 2:00 p.m. & reopening for dinner at 4:00 p.m.

On Memorial Day (Monday, May 25), Saba will host a NOLA Bean Queen pop-up for dine-in and takeout, from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The NOLA Bean Queen pop-up menu includes: Za’atar fried chicken, local arugula and tomato salad, Bellegarde milled cornbread, and carob brownie sundaes with tahini caramel. This menu will be available for pre-order takeout starting on 5/22.

Starting Wednesday, May 27, Saba will expand hours:

Dine-in (pre-fixe menus only):

Lunch: Monday (NOLA Bean Queen pop-up), Thursday and Friday from noon – 4:00 p.m. Lunch options are $35 and $50/person

Dinner: Thursday – Monday, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Dinner options are $50 and $70/person

Saturday & Sunday Pre-fixe Brunch: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ($45/person)

Takeout (a la carte only + daily specials):

Dinner: Wednesday – Monday, 4:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday Brunch: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday Dinner: 4:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

On Mondays, Saba will continue the NOLA Bean Queen pop-up, but the menu will include hummus, pita and other goodies.





