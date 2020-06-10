Saba Offers Father’s Day Meal Package to Support Son of a Saint

NEW ORLEANS – Alton Shaya’s Saba restaurant is offering a special Father’s Day meal package to support Son of a Saint, a New Orleans-based organization whose mission is to mentor and transform the lives of fatherless young men.

From a release:

“Give back to the community and treat the father figure in your life with a delicious package of Saba favorites to enjoy from the comfort of your home. The package will come with instructions on how to cook, reheat and plate the items from the menu. Think Moroccan Carrot Salad, Hummus & Pita, Harissa Marinted Wagyu Rib Eye from Raines Farm, Carob Brownie with brandied cherries and more.”

The package feeds two to four people and is available for shipment across the United States or for local pickup from Saba, with 20% of the proceeds from each sale going directly to Son of a Saint.

Saba Father’s Day Package Details

Cost: $200 + tax (if applicable) and shipping

Add 1 oz. Osetra Caviar plus Zapps for $180

You may add a quart of Baharat Old Fashioned for $55 (local pickup only)

Packages will ship out Wednesday, June 17 for delivery by Friday June 19 (order deadline is Monday May 15)

Local pickup will be available at Saba on Friday, June 19 or Saturday, June 20

Donations may also be made directly to Son of a Saint here.





