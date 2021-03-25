503 Coleman Place, Kenner

504-305-5309 • rycars.com

MISSION RYCARS

Construction’s mission is to provide commercial entities with excellent, professional construction services specifically related to building envelope integrity.

ABOUT

RYCARS Construction, LLC is a premier commercial roofing contractor offering innovative roofing solutions with a deep-rooted focus on safety. Its specialized, experienced professionals have extensive training with all roofing systems with the capability to provide professional, reliable commercial roofing and construction services.

WHY THEY GIVE

The RYCARS team believes in giving back to the communities in which they operate and are proud to have community service initiatives in New Orleans, Atlanta, and Austin. RYCARS has served New Orleans since 2002 and Atlanta since 2006 before their recent expansion to Austin, Texas. All of these communities have contributed to RYCARS Construction’s growth and success—RYCARS leadership believes in reciprocating that support through philanthropy embedded in its company culture.

METHODS

RYCARS supports a number of charitable organizations—including but not limited to Son of a Saint, BRAVO, Second Harvest Food Bank, Ozanam Inn, Central Texas Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, and Atlanta Community Food—through both volunteer work and monetary donations. The company sponsors quarterly community volunteer days with non-profit organizations in each market and invites all employees, family members, and friends to participate. RYCARS also believes in strengthening the community by providing job opportunities to ex-offenders, which helps decrease Greater New Orleans’ prison recidivism rate while providing individuals with a path to success.