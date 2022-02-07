Ryan Pearson Named Executive Chef at Couvant

NEW ORLEANS – Chef Ryan Pearson has been named executive chef at Couvant, a French brasserie set to reopen in March after a two-year hiatus due to COVID 19. Pearson’s primary focus will be relaunching the restaurant, while his culinary style will also influence changes to the Eliza Jane’s lobby bar, the Press Room, as well as the property’s catering and banquet offerings.

A New Orleans native, Pearson returns to the city’s culinary scene after years of experience in Paris and New York.

“We are privileged to welcome chef Ryan Pearson back to New Orleans,” said Gene Fields, the hotel’s area director of food and beverage. “He brings indisputable talent and passion to Couvant, and we’re pleased to have a chef of his caliber lead the culinary team for this special restaurant within a one-of-a-kind hotel. Ryan’s contemporary yet classic cooking style and collaborative management practices align perfectly with our goals and vision for the restaurant and hotel.”

Couvant is located at 317 Magazine Street. Visit www.couvant.com.