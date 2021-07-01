Ryan Gootee General Contractors Announces Promotions

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ryan Gootee General Contractors has promoted four veteran members of its team. The promotions were earned by a preconstruction executive, a senior project manager and two project superintendents.

“Like everyone last year, we spent significant time and energy adapting and overcoming the unusual challenges that the pandemic presented us. We are now positioning our company for future growth and sustainability,” said Ryan Gootee, President and CEO of RGGC.

David Barbier, VP of Preconstruction, has been promoted to Executive Vice President. Barbier has been with RGGC since its inception in 2004. His experience goes back further, for a total of 33 years, with emphasis on preconstruction services, budget forecasting, estimating, contract negotiations and the design assist project delivery method. Barbier is being rewarded for many years of dedication to high performance, unwavering loyalty and executive-level thought leadership for RGGC. He will continue to manage a growing team of estimators and lead all aspects of preconstruction for RGGC.



Kevin Sprehe, Senior Project Manager, has been promoted to Project Executive. For more than a decade at RGGC, Sprehe has excelled in all aspects involved in planning and fieldwork on commercial construction projects. He has distinguished himself as a proven leader and his new role will include overall direction, completion, and financial outcomes for a number of RGGC projects. He will be providing communication between the executive team, leadership and management to the project managers, assistant project managers, and will assist with the field operations teams. Kevin’s desire to positively influence performance and development, his dedication to implementing efficiencies and improvement initiatives, and his leadership involvement with the RGGC Safety & Lean Committee are what make him the perfect fit for this new role.



Chad Leibe, Project Superintendent, has been promoted to Senior Superintendent. Leibe has more than 15 years’ experience in the industry and six of those have been at RGGC. In that time, Leibe has managed various, multi-million-dollar projects proving his skill at job site problem-solving. In his new role, he will transition to leadership and management of project superintendents, assistant project superintendents, carpenters, laborers, and subcontractors on all RGGC projects. Duties will include partnering with the project teams to develop the construction schedule and actively work to maintain it, ensuring that progress on projects are within expected guidelines of safety and quality control, managing subcontractor manpower and performance, and open communication with executive team.



, Project Superintendent, has also been promoted to Senior Superintendent. Robert has been with RGGC since the company was formed in 2004 and his experience goes back more than 30 years in the field. Robert has a long history of working collaboratively with clients and subcontractors. Like Leibe, Robert’s new role will include all of the duties previously mentioned. Additionally, both Leibe and Robert have been heavily involved in implementing RGGC’s Safety & Lean processes and will be responsible for ensuring the team’s proficiencies in continuing Lean practices. Their excellent communication skills and expertise will be relied upon for training and developing field personnel for future advancement opportunities.



These four promotions are a testament to the value that Ryan Gootee General Contractors’ leadership places in nurturing and investing in its talent. The combined experience of the four people promoted exemplifies the deep well of commercial construction expertise that RGGC leverages to train future leaders within the company, while providing client service that is informed by a long history of high performance.



“We continue to do all that we can to ensure that we offer a best-in-class team of construction professionals across all facets of the planning and building process, so that our clients receive the unparalleled service they expect from us. And we are always looking for new talent to bring on board as we grow and evolve,” said Gootee.



Ryan Gootee General Contractors, L.L.C. (RGGC) is a two-time National AGC Build America Award-winning, licensed commercial contractor formed 17 years ago as a family-owned business known for building projects of exceptional quality and for attracting repeat clients. RGGC has been named one of the “Top Work Places” by The New Orleans Advocate/Times-Picayune consecutively for the past four years. Additionally, New Orleans CityBusiness magazine named RGGC one of the “Best Places to Work” for a total of seven years and its readers ranked RGGC “Best General Contractor” four times. The RGGC team is dedicated to bringing its clients’ construction services that are of the highest value while striving to promote lasting relationships by exceeding expectations and fostering an environment of teamwork and company growth.