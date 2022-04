Ryan Gootee General Contractors Announces New Hires

L to R: Lee Cooper, Ron Garic, William Phillips, John Boyd and Kevin Haslauer

METAIRIE — Ryan Gootee General Contractors has recently hired Kevin Haslauer as a senior project manager, Lee Cooper as a project manager, William Phillips as a project engineer, John Boyd as a project superintendent and Ron Garic as a project superintendent. Ryan Gootee General Contractors is a licensed commercial general contractor specializing in new construction, renovation and historical restoration with experience in public and private projects.