Ryan Gootee General Contractors Announces 5 Promotions

L to R: Katie Boyer, Greg Gritter, Jake Hammant, Lizzie Normand and Seth Thomas

NEW ORLEANS — Ryan Gootee General Contractors recently promoted five team members.

Katie Boyer has been promoted from assistant project manager to project manager. Greg Gritter has been promoted from project manager to senior project manager. Jake Hammant has been promoted from project engineer to assistant project manager. Lizzie Normand has been promoted from accountant to controller. And Seth Thomas has been promoted from assistant project manager to project manager.

