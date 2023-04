Ryan Gootee General Contractors Announces 3 Hires, 1 Promotion

L to R: Brandon Hebert, Patrick Thomas, Opey Davis and Blake Stabenow

Ryan Gootee General Contractors has announced three new hires and one promotion. Brandon Hebert was hired as a project engineer, Opey Davis was hired as a project superintendent and Blake Stabenow was hired as an estimator. Patrick Thomas has been promoted from senior project manager to project executive.