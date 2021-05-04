Ryan Evans Promoted at Bond Moroch

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based public relations and marketing agency Bond Moroch announced the promotion of Ryan Evans to vice president. In his new role, Evens will “drive business strategy and growth, lead account management and expand agency capabilities,” according to a release.

Evans joined Bond Moroch in 2012 and recently served as a managing supervisor. He oversees a variety of accounts, including Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, Preservation Hall Foundation, NOLA Brewing Company and Palmisano Construction. His marketing strategies have resulted in accolades, including a recently awarded Public Relations Society of America Silver Anvil for his work with the Central Business District’s True Food Kitchen.

For six years, Evans worked as a policy advisor on Capitol Hill, where he managed constituent services and legislative issues. Born and raised in New Orleans, he holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in business administration from Louisiana State University, as well as a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the United States Naval War College.

Ryan is a Loyola University Institute of Politics fellow and serves on the National WWII Museum Young Benefactors Steering Committee.