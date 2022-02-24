Rush Bowls to Open March 5 on Metairie Road

NEW ORLEANS – Rush Bowls – a Colorado-based, fast-casual concept known for “fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl” – will open its first Louisiana location on March 5 at 800 Metairie Road in Metairie.

“New Orleans is the perfect community for Rush Bowls and I know that people here will be just as impressed with the concept as I was when I discovered the brand,” said franchise owner Arthur Stawski Sr. in a press release. “The restaurant industry is huge in this city and it may be known for its seafood and fried food, but there is a growing community for health food in New Orleans that is eager to try something they’ve never seen before like Rush Bowls.”

Stawski moved to Colorado for 30 years to help lead Kroger’s convenience store division. In 2018, he returned to New Orleans, where he now owns two convenience stores and three Subway locations. He said he discovered Rush Bowls on LinkedIn and was “instantly impressed” by the concept. The restaurant offers a selection of customizable bowls and smoothies made with fruits, vegetables, granola, honey and other “toppers.” The bowls can be blended with protein, vitamins and other ingredients.

“We’re excited to welcome Arthur to the Rush Bowls family and we are confident that he is the perfect person to open our first location in Louisiana,” said Andrew Pudalov, the company’s founder and CEO. “His work ethic and passion for health and wellness are exactly what Rush Bowls looks for in a partner to meet the growing demand for our bowls, smoothies, and other products, especially when emerging in a new market like New Orleans.”

For more information, visit www.rushbowls.com.