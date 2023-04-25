Runway at New Orleans Airport Closed for Safety Maintenance

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Beginning April 24, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will close one of the two runways that it maintains for flight operations. The north-south runway will close for approximately 18 days to allow contractors to conduct safety maintenance work. All aircraft arriving and departing from MSY will use the east-west runway during this time period.

Due to this temporary runway closure, certain parts of Kenner and the surrounding areas may experience an increase in aircraft noise. If the work is completed earlier than the announced schedule, normal aircraft arrival and departure patterns on both runways will resume. Airport officials said the temporary runway closure will not impact any airline operations or flight schedules.