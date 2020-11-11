Running of the Santas Postponed Until 2021

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The annual “Running of the Santas” scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 has been postponed until Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The annual “fun run” was set for its 10th annual extravaganza before event organizers decided to postpone out of safety and caution due to the ongoing COVID crisis.

Every year, participants dress up in creative Christmas attire for a chance to win the “Best Holiday Costume” award. Event organizers were expecting more than 4,000 costumed participants this year. Last year’s event attracted more than 3,000 revelers from across the Gulf Coast to the streets of downtown New Orleans.

A portion of the events proceeds were planned to be donated to the That Others May Live Foundation. Donations can still be made directly to the That Other May Live Foundation via https://www.thatothersmaylive.org/donate. The nonprofit foundation, established in 2002, provides scholarships, family counseling and aid to surviving children of United States Air Force personnel who gave the ultimate sacrifice during a rescue mission.