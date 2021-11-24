‘Running of the Santas’ Celebrates 10th Anniversary

NEW ORLEANS – Running of the Santas — the annual run, walk and shuffle of colorful, costumed revelers through the streets of the city’s Warehouse District — will return for its special 10th anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 11. This year’s “run” will send spirited, decked out Santas jingling through the streets between the South Pole at Manning’s on Fulton Street to the North Pole at Generations Hall with live holiday entertainment and an extravagant costume contest with entrants from both the nice and naughty list.

The event begins on Saturday, Dec. 11 with holiday food and specialty drinks from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the “South Pole” located at Manning’s, at 519 Fulton Street. At 6 p.m., the crowd of Santas will begin the five-block “Fun Run” to the “North Pole” located at Generations Hall, at 310 Andrew Higgins Drive followed by the city’s largest (and naughtiest) holiday costume contest at 8 p.m.

The Running of the Santas will begin at Lafayette and South Peters, headed uptown on South Peters, turning on Andrew Higgins Boulevard toward Generations Hall.

Online registration is open now at www.runningofthesantas.com. Tickets are two for $30 now for a limited time. VIP tickets, which include an open bar at Generations Hall, are only $75 now for a limited time.